AHAM seeks DC’s intervention on frequent power cuts

Tura, April 28: The AHAM from Ampati in South West Garo Hills has urged the Deputy Commissioner of the district to look into the frequent power failures taking place.

In its appeal submitted to the DC, the organization informed that power is shut down regularly from midnight till morning and that no notification was given for the same by the concerned authorities. The organization cautioed that long hours of darkness due to the power shutdown would encourage criminals to engage in anti social activities.

Pointing out that the common people were the worst sufferers due to the shut down, the organization urged the official to immediately look into the matter.