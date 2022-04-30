Meghalaya’s first paragliding accuracy c’ships begin

From Our Correspondent

Resubelpara, April 29: Continuing the celebrations of Meghalaya attaining 50 years of statehood, the first ever paragliding accuracy championships got off to a start on Friday in the village of Kharkutta in North Garo Hills.

The championships are being held between April 28 and May 1 with participants from all across the country expected to be a part of the sporting event.

Talking to reporters, Meghalaya Cabinet minister James K Sangma, who was present at the event as chief guest, stated that the event was a moment of pride for the state.

“This is a moment of pride for the state of Meghalaya as it is the first ever paragliding accuracy championships in the country. People from all across the country are taking part. Through the championship we want to showcase the natural beauty of our state,” he said.

He added that the event was a good show for the state as Meghalaya is known for adventure sports, and paragliding will add to the numbers.

The minister lauded the initiative of NPP MLA from Kharkutta constituency, Rupert Momin in organising the paragliding accuracy competition at Chotcholja in Kharkutta. Last year, a test run was carried out at the Momin’s insistence to look for the best places where the sport could be taken up for competing.

A member of the Kharkutta Paragliding Association told The Shillong Times that around 100 participants from all over India had registered for the competition through the online medium by April 21 itself.