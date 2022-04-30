St. Edmunds demolish Hindu Mission

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 29: St. Edmund’s School mauled Hindu Mission by a whopping 137 runs in the ongoing Shillong Cricket League Inter School Babu Ondromoni Under-18 Cricket Tournament, at the MCA Polo grounds on Friday.

Put in to bat first, St. Edmund’s scored 172/4 in 15 overs, with Trinayan Dutta smashing 61 runs off 39 balls, while Aritro Bhattacharjee scored 29 runs off 25 balls. For Hindu Mission, Md Zubare claimed 2/25.

In reply, Hindu Mission were bowled all out for 35 runs in 10.1 overs. Subhojit Biswas (4 runs in 11 balls) was the top scorer. For St. Edmund’s, Kshitij Singhania claimed 4/8, while Harshvardhan Singhania took 3/3.

Earlier, in the Inter school IP Das Under-15 Cricket Tournament, Madarsa Hemaytul Islam School defeated Jail Road Boys Higher Secondary School by 9 wickets.

Put in to bat first, Jail Road Boys scored 99/7 in 15 overs.

Rajshekar Das top scored with 36 runs off 24 balls, while Vinay Kr Rai made 22 runs off 24 balls. Md Sahil was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/10.

In reply Madarsa Hemaytul Islam School scored 102/1 in 9.5 overs. Md Wahid scored 35 runs off 32 balls and Sahil ably contributed with 26 runs off 19 balls.

In the other Inter school IP Das Under-15 Cricket Tournament match, Gorkha Patshala Higher Secondary School got better of St. George’s Higher Secondary School by 50 runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, Gorkha Patshala made 117/7 in 15 overs with Prateek Ghimire (29 runs off 23 balls) and Pintu Shah (18 runs off 17 balls) top scoring for the team. Rohan Rai and Hriday Chettri claimed 2 wickets each giving away 17 and 19 runs respectively.

In reply, St. George’s could score 67 all out in 11.1 overs. Kundan Kumar top scored with 16 runs off 8 balls, while Rajdeep Paul (2/14) was the pick of the bowlers.