Ex-Kerala MLA PC George arrested for hate speech

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1 : Senior political leader and former MLA P.C.George was arrested in the early hours of Sunday from his residence at Erattupeta in Kottayam district.

The arrest followed the reported hate speech that he had delivered during ‘Ananathapuri Hindu Mahasammelan’ at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The Kerala Congress leader was allowed to come to the state capital in his own vehicle amd was accompanied by a huge police contingent in the wake of several organisations coming out against his speech.

The Muslim League and CPI-M had complained against George’s hate speech.

A heavy police contingent was deployed across the roads through which George was brought to Thiruvananthapuram. George had given a vitriolic speech in which he had lashed out against the Muslim community.

BJP state president, K. Surendran flayed the arrest of P.C. George and said that the arrest was part of the policy followed by Pinarayi Vijayan government of curbing the right of free speech. In a statement, the BJP leader said that “the Islamic fundamentalists and Moulavis had got away with making hate speeches that had created a divide in society and Pinarayi Vijayan and his police were on selective ‘amnesia’.”

The ‘Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelan’ had drawn a great interest in Kerala with Hindu speakers from various walks of life attending the programme.

Union Minister of state for External Affairs, V.Muraleedharan will address the event on Sunday. (IANS)