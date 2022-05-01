Madrid extend record with 35th La Liga title

MADRID, April 30: In a dominating season for Real Madrid, it was fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league.

Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Liga title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday.

Players and coaches celebrated with the crowd at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium long after the match ended, but there was not a lot of time to rejoice. On Wednesday, Madrid is back at the Bernabéu to host Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. Madrid lost 4-3 in the first match in England.

Marcelo reached a milestone with his 24th career title with Madrid, the most in the club’s history.

“We have to enjoy it, this could help us on Wednesday,” said Carlo Ancelotti, who became the first coach to lift trophies in the top five European leagues.

Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years.

Madrid has an insurmountable lead with four rounds to go. It was 17 points in front of Sevilla, which drew with Cádiz 1-1 on Friday, and 18 points ahead of Barcelona, which hosts Mallorca on Sunday.

Madrid has nine more league titles than Barcelona.

Ancelotti rested most of his regular starters against Espanyol, including Benzema and his attacking teammate Vinícius Júnior. Benzema, Vinícius and Toni Kroos entered the match in the second half, and Benzema closed the scoring in the 81st for his league-leading 26th goal.

Marcelo gave the pass to countryman Rodrygo to open the scoring from near the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.

Rodrygo added to the lead 10 minutes later and Marco Asensio scored the third goal in the 55th. (AP)