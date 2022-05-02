Conrad Sangma-led GoM on casino, online gaming holds meeting

New Delhi, May 2: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who was appointed as the Convener to lead the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Casinos, Race Course and Online Gaming, held a meeting with other members and officials at North Block, Delhi on Monday.

The GoM was constituted by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India to study the GST rates for casinos, race courses and online gaming.

The next meeting will be held in the 2nd week of May.

Other members of the GoM include: Ajit Pawar, Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Chandrima Bhattacharya, West Bengal’s Minister of Finance, Kanubhai Patel, Gujarat’s Minister of Finance, Mauvin Godinho. Minister of Transport and Panchayati Raj of Goa, Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister of Finance of Tamil Nadu, Suresh Kumar Khanna, Minister of Finance of Uttar Pradesh, and Thanneeru Harish Rao, Minister of Finance of Telangana.

Last year, Sangma had led the GoM to study GST rates on Covid related materials.