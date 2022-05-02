Former Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor appointed Advisor in PMO

New Delhi, May 2: Former Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor has been appointed as Advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office while IAS officers Hari Ranjan Rao and Atish Chandra have been appointed as Additional Secretaries.
Rao, an IAS officer of 1994 batch from Madhya Pradesh cadre and currently, administrator in the Universal Services Obligation Fund, under the Department of Telecommunication, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in PMO for the balance tenure of his Central deputation or till further orders, whichever is earlier.
Similarly, Atish Chandra, IAS officer of 1994 batch from Bihar cadre and currently working as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Food Corporation of India under the Department of Food and Public Distribution, will be in the PMO as Additional Secretary for the balance part of his central deputation or till further orders.
