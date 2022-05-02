Inter School Quiz Competition held in GH to mark 50 years of statehood celebration

Tura, May 2: As part of the Celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and 50 years of Statehood of Meghalaya, Inter School Quiz Competition was held at Tura in West Garo Hills and Ampati in South West Garo Hills on Monday.

The competition was held at SMELC, Dakopgre in Tura and the programme was organised by the District School Education Officer (DSEO), Tura in collaboration with District Administration, Tura.

Retired DSEO, Tura and Principal, Durama Academy, Silme Ch Marak while addressing the gathering of students and teachers as Chief Guest stated that there is increase in information created by humans and made available to the human mind adding that knowledge explosion had resulted in changing values, patterns, human needs and changing work requirement for which the students need to gear up and be prepared to cope with these changes. Further, she reiterated that institutions are fully equipped to face this changing scenario by inculcating in students spiritual, moral and practical knowledge amongst others.

Students from different schools of West Garo Hills district including rural areas participated in the quiz competition. Tikrikilla Government Higher Secondary School bagged the First prize while Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Tura and Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Tura bagged the Second and Third prizes respectively.

In Ampati, the Quiz competition was organized for the Higher Secondary Schools of South West Garo Hills district at MFC Ampati by the Education department in collaboration with Planning Department, South West Garo Hills where several schools from Ampati and surrounding areas participated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, A.V.D. Shira gave away the prizes to the winners of Quiz competition as the chief guest during the valedictory function in the presence of the District School Education Officer, A.D. Sangma, officials of Planning department, other district officers, heads of schools, teachers and students.

The team of St. Claret School bagged the first prize, while Ampati Govt H.S. School got the second and third prizes, respectively.

A.V.D. Shira, while addressing the participants, expressed her apprehension that in this age when students can get everything easy with the click of a button there is lack of practical knowledge as they are out of touch with their own surroundings and unaware of what is happening locally. Therefore she stressed the need for exposure of students locally and to learn everything under the sun in order to get ahead in life. She also suggested that schools at their own levels should organize quiz and other competitions from time to time on random topics and not necessarily based on science or other regular subjects.

