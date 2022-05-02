MDM Rice released

Tura, May 2: The Sub Divisional School Education Officer, Tura Sadar has informed that Mid Day Meal Foodgrain (Rice) has been released with effect from April 28 as 4th quarter for the months of January to March for 40 days for students of Lower Primary Schools and 43 days for those of Upper Primary Schools.

In this regard, all wholesalers and government nominees have been directed to deliver foodgrains up to the schools as per the school wise allotted quota within 10 days from the date of issue of the delivery order.