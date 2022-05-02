AR move to infuse positive thinking among rural kids in militancy-hit Tirap

Guwahati, May 2: Children of remote and interior hamlets in insurgency-affected Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh now have a reason to smile!

In a unique initiative, Assam Rifles (AR), Khonsa battalion on Sunday flagged-off the first ever summer camp in Tirap district providing a platform for children for learning and adventure coupled with fun and frolic.

“The initiative will go a long way to mould the children into responsible citizens ushering peace and prosperity in the region,” an official statement said.

Major General Vikas Lakhera of AR (North) flagged off the summer camp at Khonsa thus setting the stage for a six-day long summer camp that aims at providing a wholesome exposure to the young boys and girls through educational, recreational and adventure activities.

“About 50 children from remote villages of Tirap district are attending the camp wherein various indoor and outdoor activities including trekking, tent pitching, run for fun, introduction to yoga and various adventure filled games and competitions will be held,” the statement said.

The children will also be taken on an educational cum sightseeing trip to Digboi Oil Museum, tea gardens and Pangsau pass during the six-day camp.

“The camp intends to provide an opportunity to the children to explore nature, make new friends and create lasting memories. It also intends to develop innovative thinking, hone natural skills and develop hobbies. Towards that, activities including painting, dancing, and singing are planned to be conducted,” it said.

Along with Tirap, two other districts of Arunachal Pradesh – Changlang and Longding – have been a hotbed of militancy with the area frequented by militant outfits and used as a transit route to reach their hideouts in neighbouring Myanmar.