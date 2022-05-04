RB face WKH, EKH take on WJH in basketball semis

SHILLONG, May 3: The semi-final line-up in basketball at the 4th Meghalaya Games 2022 was completed, with the last-four matches scheduled to be held today at NEIGRIHMS.

West Khasi Hills, who are defending champions in both the men’s and women’s events, made it through to the basketball semi-finals. They will face Ri-Bhoi in both the men’s and women’s semi-finals. West Jaintia Hills and East Khasi Hills will also meet in the semis of both the women’s and men’s competition, with the women’s match.

In football, West Khasi Hills defeated South West Khasi Hills and Eastern West Khasi Hills beat West Jaintia Hills in their respective pre-quarterfinals of the women’s division. Both matches ended 2-0.

The third fixture at Madan Heh was the first quarterfinal, between East Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills, which the former won 7-0 thanks to a hat-trick by Rushia Dkhar (33’, 50’, 58’).

Notable among the men’s results was the 13-1 victory for East Khasi Hills against South Garo Hills in the pre-quarters.

The men’s event is for U-21, while the women’s is for senior players.