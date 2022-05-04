Weightlifting makes grand debut in Meghalaya Games

By Meinam Amit Singh

SHILLONG, May 3: On the day that the 4th Meghalaya Games were officially declared opened, Weightlifting became the second event to make its debut in these games. Both men and women lifters participated in various weight classes at the SAI Indoor Centre, in NEHU on Tuesday.

Ibanrihun Maring claimed gold in the women’s 55 kg class. Ibalaiohkhamtilut Namsaw and Banity Lyngdoh bagged gold and silver medals respectively in the women’s 64 kg class.

12-year-old David Lyngdoh was the youngest lifter, who won the bronze in the men’s 55 kg category.

Interestingly, David is Banity Lyngdoh’s son and at the end of the contest, the mother-son duo came out with flying colours, feeling ecstatic about their triumph.

David, who is a student at the Alfa School in Nongpoh, told The Shillong Times that he wants to partake in more games representing the state in future.

“I chose weightlifting because I enjoyed the sport, and it aids my case that my parents are encouraging of my passion,” David said. “I need to practice harder and become more proficient if I hope to make it big in the field of weightlifting.”

His 30-year-old mother, Banity also said that her family is supportive of her taking up the sport and pursuing it as a career.

“My husband is very encouraging and understanding. I have a young child at home, and he looks after the child and other household chores, while I compete here in the Meghalaya Games,” Banity said.

Asked about how her love for weightlifting started, Banity said, “I am a frequent gym goer and my love for lifting weights started from there. I took a liking for the sport so much so, that I roped in David into it as well.”

Banity said that she would like to pursue this sport further and has similar dreams like her son to compete at higher levels. “My being a homemaker does not mean that I’ll give up on my passion. My dream is to do well in the sport and represent Meghalaya in the future.”

Salbani Sangma, who was to compete in the Meghalaya Games but could not owing to an injury, was the chief referee for the event on Tuesday. She firmly believes that North East has great potential in weightlifting.

“We are hill people and our genes make us perfect for it. If the Meghalaya Weightlifting Association (MWA) and the government provide us with better infrastructure, I’m sure Meghalaya can produce Olympic level lifters,” she said.

Sangma, who is a certified trainer, trained all the athletes for the weightlifting event for about a week, prior to the event.

President of MWA, MG Hynniewta, told The Shillong Times that weightlifting is not as renowned as the other sports in the state and therefore the general public doesn’t know much about it.

“My dream is to have MWA’s presence felt in all the districts and have competitive events on a regular basis so that we have a greater pool of athletes to choose from,” Hynniewta said.

“I am happy that we could make a debut during these games. Though our contingent is small with 18 participants only, it does not deter us from doing well,” he concluded.