BSF officer’s daughter Nayaab Suhel pens book on scenic Meghalaya

Shillong, May 6: Nayaab Suhel (14), a student of BSF senior secondary school and daughter of BSF officer Dr Suhel Ahmed once again proved her mettle in writing by summarizing beauty of Meghalaya in her book titled ‘In the abode of clouds’.

The book has been published by popular ‘Red Fox Publication’ on 2nd May, 2022. It is her third book after ‘Flamingo in Vamprickle Land ‘and ‘Gobo and The Enchanted Toadstool’. She is one of the youngest authors of Meghalaya.

The foreword of book has been written by the Editor of The Shillong Times and Padma Shri awardee Smt Patricia Mukhim.

Nayaab is fond of writing since her childhood days. She often writes articles in newspapers. She secured 2nd positon in US-based Haloween story completion under high school category. She had been nominated by ‘Food For Thought’ foundation for the India reading Olympiad 2022 and made it to the top 5.

The book is now available on various e-book stores. Nayaab credited her success to her parents and BSF school for supporting her extra-curricular skills.