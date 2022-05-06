GNC opposes govt’s move on border issue, CUET

Tura, May 6: The GNC has reacted strongly to various decisions taken by the NPP-led MDA Government in the recent past on several issues and demanded that it review the same before any further steps are taken.

The opposition to the government’s decisions was raised during the party’s annual meeting held at Wakagre in Tura. Various social issues like the Assam Meghalaya border issue, Common University Entrance Test (CUET) issue and the sudden hike in the electricity bill were discussed where the members unanimously condemned the decisions taken.

Pertaining to the Assam Meghalaya border issue, the meeting resolved to write a letter to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya to call an all-party meeting before pursuing the Second Phase. The meeting also decided to write a similar letter to the Ministry of Human Resource Development in Delhi seeking the exemption of Meghalaya from CUET. The members during the meeting also expressed opposition to the hike in the electricity bill and demanded that the government reduce the tariff rate.

During the meeting, the party’s central executive committee was also reconstituted. The party elected Kalpana Sangma as President, Nikman Ch. Marak and Henishyng A. Sangma as vice Presidents, Augustine R. Marak as the new General Secretary, Cherak R Marak, Silman A. Sangma and Doromhil S. Marak as Organizing Secretaries besides over 20 other executive members.