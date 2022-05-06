Rain-delays, flurry of action highlight Day 5 of 4th Meghalaya Games

SHILLONG, May 5: Gripping action and rain delays were the norm on day five of the 4th Meghalaya Games 2022 on Thursday. While many events saw the semi-final and final rounds being played, there were events which were marred by heavy rains across the city.

There were reports that the badminton event held at NEHU Indoor Stadium was stalled for about an hour as the roof leaked due to heavy rains, forcing the matches, especially in the centre court to be halted.

Boxing was another event affected by the rains, with the finals that were supposed to be conducted on Thursday being shifted to Friday.

Archery

On Thursday, the archery events saw the finals of the Indian Rounds being held. The event was attended by India’s chief coach Mim Bahadur Gurung, and multiple World Cup, Asian Championships and World Championships archer Atanu Das.

In the Women’s Indian Round results, Navydisha Kokil Kapoor of Ri-Bhoi came first in the 50m event, while the 30m category was bagged by Ibanisha Ryntathiang of Pyndengumiong. Ryntathiang also claimed gold in the women’s individual event. The women’s team final went to a tiebreaker but East Khasi Hills edged Pyndengumiong in the shootout.

In the men’s Indian Round, Kirdhart Gurung swept all three of the finals, in the 50m, 30m and men’s individual. He was also part of the East Khasi Hills team that won the team final against South West Khasi Hills.

Cycling concludes

Cycling concluded on Thursday at Malki Forest, with special guest Ampareen Lyngdoh MLA flagging off the cross country race.

Kevin John Khyllait of Eastern West Khasi Hills won the maiden elite MTB cross country competition.

Reuben Nicol Kharchandy, 16, and Anissa Lamare lifted their golds too in the Down Hill category for elite men and women respectively while Nicholas Syrti of West Jaintia Hills district won gold in the Down Hill (Hardtail), while Taitus Ch Marak (NGH) and Aaron Oniel Kharpuri (EKH) bagged the silver and bronze respectively.

In the cross country for women, Balasiewdor Wahlang (SWKH), Lamtimai Khyllait (EWKH) and Aidotis Khyllait (EWKH) won the top three honours.

EKH dominate Basketball finals

In basketball, East Khasi Hills swept both the women’s and men’s finals at the NEIGRIHMS Indoor Stadium. West Khasi Hills, the defending champions, lost the women’s title match 46-31, while EKH also won the men’s contest 68-55 over Ri-Bhoi.

Ri-Bhoi women claimed the bronze with a 36-24 win over West Jaintia Hills, while WKH men took the third place in the men’s division with a 57-42 victory against WJH.

Table Tennis

Table tennis concluded at the SAI Indoor Stadium on Thursday, with the gold medals being won by Tanushree Das Gupta in women’s singles and Suranjit Dey in men’s singles. Dey combined with T Yogesh Singh to win the men’s doubles, while Camelia Diengdoh and Anwesha Choudhury won the women’s doubles.

This year also featured U-17 boys’ doubles and boys’ singles, with the pair of Jeff AK Marak and Ario S Marak winning the former, while Jeff also won the singles final. Finally, the mixed doubles title was bagged by Dey and Choudhury.

Tennis

Tennis at Shillong Club was greatly affected by the weather, first on Wednesday, with the semi-finals pushed into the evening and then again on Thursday.

Sanjeev Chettri put in a convincing performance to take gold in the men’s singles 6-0, 6-0 over Joplut Kharbuli, while Ishaan Rawat won 6-4, 6-2 in the boys’ singles final against Enrick Suchiang.

Suchiang and team mate Rakshit Bajaj were also involved in an epic boys’ doubles final against Rawat and Harsh Singhania, that ended 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8), 11-9 in the former’s favour.

Football

Women’s football semi-finals saw West Khasi Hills edge West Garo Hills 2-1, while East Khasi Hills beat EJH by the same margin.

In the men’s semis, Ri-Bhoi edged West Jaintia Hills 5-4 on penalties after full time finished 1-1, while EKH came through 2-1 against East Jaintia Hills.

The women’s final will be held on Friday at Mawlai Madan Heh, while the men’s will be at SAI Football ground.