Star archer Atanu Das lauds Meghalaya prospects

SHILLONG, May 5: The archers taking part on day five of the 4th Meghalaya Games 2022 had two extra pairs of eyes focused on their performances in the form of India coach Mim Bahadur Gurung and star national archer Atanu Das.

Das and his coach are in Shillong for the former’s preparations for upcoming tournaments.

Although rain was a significant factor at Thursday’s events, Das said that it should not be a problem for any archer.

“I’m very happy to be here. The view and the weather are wonderful. There are so many young talents coming up, I can see here, and they just need a few facilities from the government side and they will come up even further,” Das said.

Gurung said that in preparation for next year’s World Championships in Berlin, Das will be training here as the higher altitude and weather conditions will help him better prepare himself.