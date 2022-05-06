IPL ’22 Insights

Stubbs replaces injured Mills in MI squad

MUMBAI, May 5: Mumbai Indians have signed South African keeper-batter Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for injured left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for the remainder of the IPL. Mills has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an ankle injury. Stubbs, the 21-year old wicket-keeper, has played 17 T20s and scored 506 runs, scoring three half-centuries at a strike-rate of 157.14. (PTI)

CSK coach not worried about Jadeja’s form

Pune, May 5: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming is not too concerned about the form of Ravindra Jadeja but said going forward, the team will evaluate which position in the batting order best suits the star all-rounder. In the 10 matches this season, Jadeja has scored just 116 runs at an average of 19.33 in 10 games, while taking five wickets at an economy rate of 7.52. On Wednesday, Jadeja was dismissed for three as CSK went down by 13 runs against RCB, their seventh loss. (PTI)

‘Concerned that different bowlers get Kohli out’

New Delhi, May 5: Virat Kohli has not been able to score fluently in the IPL this season and it is a matter of concern that he is getting out to different types of bowlers, observed former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop. Kohli has managed just 175 runs with a top score of 58 at a strike rate of 111.09, which is the third lowest among batters with at least 150 runs this IPL. On Wednesday, Kohli was cleaned up by Mooen Ali after a laboured 30 off 33 balls and Bishop said he is concerned about Kohli’s struggles against spin, especially off-spin. (PTI)