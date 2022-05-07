ANTF of WKH arrests assault accused from Shillong

Nongstoin, May 7: In a major breakthrough the Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of West Khasi Hills (WKH) district in an operation carried out in Shillong on Friday arrested one Johnystar Kharbani of Mawkhlam for his involvement in the assault case at Mawpun, New Nongstoin on May 4 last. The arrest was the result of the persistent efforts made by the ANTF team for the last 48hrs.

The Superintendent of Police, West Khasi Hills, Maxwell Syiem, MPS told the Shillong Times that the accused had fled to Shillong where following a tip-off about his whereabouts, the ANTF from Nongstoin arrested him from Polo in Shillong.

He said that the ANTF were able to apprehend suspected accused Johnnystar Kharbani from Shillong area in the recent case of causing grievous injury to Shaibandon Nongrim of Mawkhlam.

A case had been registered and a thorough investigation by Nongstoin PS officers will continue to ensure justice to the victim.

The SP of West Khasi Hills has thanked the general public and the VDPs for their continued support in ensuring peace prevails in West Khasi Hills.