Crash course coaching for JEE/NEET held at Tura

Tura, May 7: In an effort to bolster preparations for aspiring youths from the Garo Hills region, a crash course for JEE/NEET for the year 2022 was begun this Saturday, May 7 in the town of Tura.

The coaching is being organized by the Meghalaya Science Society, Tura and was inaugurated by the deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills (WGH), Ram Singh, at the Tura Science Centre.

As per the organizers of the event a total of 100 students had applied for the coaching but due to the limited number of seats and space, only 56 were selected on the basis of merit.

Classes will be held only on Saturdays and Sundays every week and continue till the third week of July, 2022 before the commencement of the final round of JEE/NEET examinations.

Dr Madhusudhan Dutta, the secretary of the Tura chapter of the Meghalaya Science Society was instrumental in framing the crash course which is being supported by project STAR of the WGH district administration

About 15 to 20 experienced resource persons from different fields like Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology will render their services for the youth of Garo Hills in 4 sessions in a day.

The DC, Ram Singh urged all the student aspirants to take part in the course with utmost sincerity so that they come out with flying colours in the forthcoming entrance test.