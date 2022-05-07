USTM organises Knowledge Excursion to promote talents from Barak Valley

Guwahati, May 7: With the objective to promote science education among rural children, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has organized and hosted a Knowledge Excursion from 6th to 8th May in which more than 500 UPSC, NEET and JEE aspirants hailing from the Barak Valley region of Assam have joined.

The students are currently availing coaching for the competitive examinations under the Vision-50 Academy in Karimganj district, according to a Press Communique.

Delivering a highly motivational speech to all the student aspirants at the Central Auditorium of USTM, Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque said that Vision-50 is one of the visionary initiatives of ERD Foundation, Guwahati to support mainly aspiring students from the rural areas of the north-eastern region to clear the Civil Service examinations, NEET and JEE.

“People who are a part of Vision-50 must become good and professional human being first to serve the society in better ways. Their journey should be a mission, because mission matters, action speaks and legacy continues”, headed.

In order to inspire and motivate the children, Chancellor Hoque has also announced cash rewards of Rs 100,000 to all who can score 600 or above and Rs 50,000 who score 550 or above in the NEET exams.

Earlier, welcoming all the participants in the orientation session, Dr. Azmol Hussain Barbhuiya, President of Vision-50 Academy said, “Vison50 Academy is empowered by the best pool of mentors who are experienced from the best coaching institutes of the country. The Academy is committed to help students realize their dreams of cracking the prestigious examinations”.

The students along with their mentors and guardians arrived the USTM campus yesterday evening and are participating in an eventful two-day long programme that has begun from today at the University campus.

The programme includes, Orientation Session, visit to various facilities at USTM, Mentor’s Sessions for Civil Services, NEET and JEE. The students will be visiting the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati tomorrow as part of their knowledge excursion. They will also visit the Regional Science Museum and the Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati during the later part of tomorrow.