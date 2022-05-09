Border row: Massive meeting at Mallangkona on May 16

Tura, May 9: In the wake of the MoU signed recently by Meghalaya and Assam, a massive meeting to discuss the burning border issue is set to take place at Mallangkona in west Khasi Hills on May 16.

The meeting will be held at the Mallang Saminaguri Playground at 1 PM.

The Malangkona Joint Action Committee has already sent out invitations to various organizations from the state including those from Garo Hills.

“We request the members of various organizations to be a part of the meeting. We urged one and all to stand united in this burning issue and attend the meeting without fail,” the committee requested.