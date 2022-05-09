Don Bosco prepares students for future career prospects

Resource persons for the programme of whom included, Kula Prasad Bora, Deputy Manager (Branding and Communication) and Akshay Kanta Sharma, Assistant Manager (Branding and Communication) from Assam Royal Global University in Guwahati brief the students on various topics.

The career guidance programme for the final semester students has become the hallmark of the college in preparing the students to face the future. The college has tied up with various institutions to help mold the students. Institutions like Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Guwahati, Kaziranga University, Pune Institute of Business Management (PIBM), Don Bosco Job Placement Network (DBJPN), Assam Royal Global University and the District Administration have also joined hands in the endeavor.

“In the coming days, the students will be given guidance on how to face job interviews. There will also be campus recruitment by aviation industries for ground staff and cabin crew,” the Principal said while introducing the resource persons at the beginning of the career programme.

During the programme, the resource persons highlighted to the students the various career prospects that they could opt for after their graduation. They also spoke of the challenges for preparing oneself for the future.

Meanwhile, it was also decided that a proper MOU will be signed by both the institutions for collaboration in career and placement. The agreement would allow the students of Don Bosco College, Tura to avail the incubation center of Royal Global University for placement of its students.

IANS