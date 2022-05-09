China’s intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive: Indian Army Chief

During an interaction with media persons, General Pande said, “Our guidance to them (troops deployed at LAC) is to be firm and resolute and prevent any attempt to alter the status quo.”

Talking about the current situation at the border and China’s intention, General Pande stated: “The basic issue remains the resolution of the border. What we see is that China’s intent has been to keep the boundary issue alive. What we need as a country is a ‘Whole of nation’ approach and in the military domain, this is to prevent and counter any attempt to alter the status quo at the LAC.”

The Army chief said that his aim and intention is to establish status quo ante prior to 2020 and re-establish trust and tranquility. But he clearly stated that it can’t be a “one way affair” and efforts should be made from both sides.

He stated that in the last couple of years the Indian Army has taken the decision to rebalance and reorient to deal with the situation in Eastern Ladakh.

Ever since the border dispute, the force is carrying out reappraisal and reassessment and taking certain actions to have a robust posture along the LAC. “Adequate forces are available to deal with all types of contingencies,” he added.

The Army’s focus at the LAC is to upgrade Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and build our infrastructure to support operations and logistics. Induction of new technologies is part of the ongoing process of capability development along the entire northern border, he said.

To resolve the border dispute with China, the Army chief said, India is engaging in diplomatic and military talks which so far has resulted in disengagement in the north and south of Pangong Tso, Gogra and PP 14 (Galwan valley).

“We will go forward and will find a resolution through dialogue (military and diplomatic),” said the Army chief.