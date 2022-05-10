V-P, PM pay homage to 1857 freedom fighters

In a series of tweets, the Vice President said, “On this day in the year 1857, our valorous freedom fighters initiated the First War of Independence, and from there began the journey of the liberation of our motherland from British rule. The nation is indebted to our great freedom fighters for their countless sacrifices. #1857.”

“The best tribute we can pay to our freedom fighters is building an India that they envisioned,” Naidu added.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “On this day in 1857 began the historic First War of Independence, which ignited a spirit of patriotism among our fellow citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule. I pay homage to all those who were a part of the events of 1857 for their outstanding courage.”

IANS