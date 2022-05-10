V-P, PM pay homage to 1857 freedom fighters

New Delhi, May 10: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to all those who were a part of the events of 1857 for their outstanding courage.
“The best tribute we can pay to our freedom fighters is building an India that they envisioned,” Naidu added.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “On this day in 1857 began the historic First War of Independence, which ignited a spirit of patriotism among our fellow citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule. I pay homage to all those who were a part of the events of 1857 for their outstanding courage.”
IANS
