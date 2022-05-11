6.8-magnitude quake rocks Chile

The quake’s epicentre was 70 km east of the town of Socaire, over 1,600 km north of the country’s capital Santiago, with a depth of 248 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

Surrounding regions felt the quake at varied intensities.

In a Twitter post, the Interior Ministry’s National Emergency Office ruled out the possibility of a tsunami along the Chilean coast.

Located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Chile is considered as one of the most seismic countries on the planet.