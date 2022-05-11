6.8-magnitude quake rocks Chile

Santiago, May 11 : A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Chile’s Antofagasta region, with no reports of casualties or material damage so far, according to the National Seismological Centre.
Surrounding regions felt the quake at varied intensities.
In a Twitter post, the Interior Ministry’s National Emergency Office ruled out the possibility of a tsunami along the Chilean coast.
Located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Chile is considered as one of the most seismic countries on the planet.
Comments are closed.