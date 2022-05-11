CSA drops charges against Mark Boucher

Cape Town, May 10: Cricket South Africa withdrew all disciplinary charges against national coach Mark Boucher on Tuesday less than a week before he was due to appear at a hearing to face allegations of misconduct and racism.

Boucher faced three charges, including one of racism stemming from the time when he was a player on the South Africa team in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Boucher was also accused of racism and misconduct in his role as head coach, with one charge relating to how he handled a controversy in the South Africa team over how players had different attitudes toward recognising the Black Lives Matter movement.

But CSA “concluded that there is no basis to sustain any of the disciplinary charges, including charges of racism, against Mark Boucher,” the federation said in a statement, marking a sudden U-turn by the body. (AP)