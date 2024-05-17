Friday, May 17, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Congress’ mission is to win 50 seats now: PM Modi

Fatehpur (UP), May 17:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Congress has now launched ‘Mission 50’ and is working to win a minimum of 50 seats only in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“The entire Congress family is working to save its face and win 50 seats now. The ‘cycle’ has also punctured,” he said.

PM Modi said that he had definite information about Congress’ ‘mission’. “I had said that the ‘Shehzada’ will flee from Wayanad. I had also said that he has no courage to go to Amethi and I was proved right,” he added.

The Prime Minister added that the two ‘shehzadas’ (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) share the ‘same horoscope’.

“Both pursue the politics of appeasement, promote mafia, give protection to corruption and believe in nepotism. You should vote in large numbers for the BJP and ensure the development of your area,” he said.

The Prime Minister further said that the INDIA bloc has started falling apart like a pack of cards and their workers too are disillusioned.

PM Modi when he came to power in 2014, Akhilesh Yadav, who was leading the government in Uttar Pradesh, did not cooperate on the developmental issues.

“Now the ‘do ladkon ki jodi’ is being relaunched but their efforts have flopped. They have already booked tickets for their holiday abroad,” he added. IANS

Truth will be revealed after CCTV footage of CM house & room is checked, says Swati Maliwal
