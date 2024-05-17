Friday, May 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Truth will be revealed after CCTV footage of CM house & room is checked, says Swati Maliwal

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
New Delhi, May 17:  Soon after recording her statement before the magistrate, the AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Friday took to X and said that “the truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked”.

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday, and on Thursday an FIR was filed against CM Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar.

The FIR has been registered under sections 308, 341, 354 D, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station.

A video from the Delhi CM house of the alleged assault incident is also doing rounds on social media in which an altercation could be seen between the staff and the AAP MP.

“Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and play videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked,” Maliwal wrote on X in Hindi.

“Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone’s truth will come out in front of the world,” she posted on X.

IANS

Previous article
Tis Hazari court records Swati Maliwal’s statement
Next article
Congress’ mission is to win 50 seats now: PM Modi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Congress’ mission is to win 50 seats now: PM Modi

Fatehpur (UP), May 17:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Congress has now launched ‘Mission...
NATIONAL

Tis Hazari court records Swati Maliwal’s statement

New Delhi, May 17: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Friday recorded her statement...
INTERNATIONAL

First India-Russia consultations on visa-free tourist exchange set for June

Kazan, May 17: The first consultations between Russia and India on the launch of a visa-free group tourist...
NATIONAL

INDIA bloc leaders daydreaming to become Prime Ministers: PM Modi

Barabanki (UP), May 17:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that all leaders of the INDIA bloc...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress’ mission is to win 50 seats now: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Fatehpur (UP), May 17:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...

Tis Hazari court records Swati Maliwal’s statement

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 17: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya...

First India-Russia consultations on visa-free tourist exchange set for June

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kazan, May 17: The first consultations between Russia and...
Load more

Popular news

Congress’ mission is to win 50 seats now: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Fatehpur (UP), May 17:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...

Tis Hazari court records Swati Maliwal’s statement

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 17: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya...

First India-Russia consultations on visa-free tourist exchange set for June

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kazan, May 17: The first consultations between Russia and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img