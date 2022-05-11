GH districts to witness 300 days of Aadhar enrollment

Tura, May 11: The State Government has initiated the 300 Days Aadhar Enrolment Campaign in collaboration with all line departments in all Garo Hills districts and a meeting with all Heads of Department was held at DRDA Conference Hall, Tura on Wednesday to discuss the poor status of the enrollment.

Speaking during the meeting, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh urged all the citizens including students to get themselves enrolled since Aadhar has been made mandatory by the Government of India to avail all social security schemes as well as to avail scholarship for students.

Meanwhile, in his presentation, the Sub-Divisional Officer (C), Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division Vibhor Agarwal explained in detail about the need for Aadhar enrolment and the process of enrolment which started way back in 2017. However, he mentioned that the West Garo Hills District has achieved only 67 percent enrolment till April, 2022 as per data available and in order to achieved 100 per cent enrolment in the State, the Government of Meghalaya has initiated this 300 Days Aadhar Campaign with the collaboration and convergence of all departments in respective districts.

Stating that Aadhar number will be necessary for availing almost all government services and schemes such as ration cards, driving licenses, health care service, water connection, labour licenses, banking, social services, etc he insisted on the department heads to mobilize the citizens and villages so that they register when the facilities are available to them.