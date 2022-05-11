Ex-policeman alleged of impersonating DSP arrested

Tura, May 11: A terminated ex policeman, against whom an FIR was filed earlier for allegedly masquerading as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and misbehaving with the members of the Bar Association in an attempt to get a particular order passed, has been arrested by West Garo Hills Police.

Police sources informed that the accused, David Chetry was arrested on Tuesday night.

The accused, who also has a Facebook account under the name David Alpineo earlier on May 4, had allegedly misbehaved with the Tura Bar Association members and also accused them of being corrupt for delaying the order which he wanted passed.

The FIR which was filed by an Advocate also claimed that Chetry then uploaded only a portion of the video where a member of the Bar Association was heard clarifying his demands to show them in bad light. The video has since gone viral in the social media.

Following his arrest, further investigation is on into the incident to get to the root cause of the matter.