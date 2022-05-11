Prices of snacks doubled in Tura

Tura, May 11: The Sweets and Confectionaries Association in Tura has raised prices of snack items to almost double the previous prices.

Consider this, the rate of one samosa, which till a few days ago was Rs 10, has been raised to Rs 20. Similar, has been the case for parathas which now sell for Rs 30, kachoris for Rs 20, rasgullas (small) at Rs 20 from its previous price of Rs 10.

Meanwhile, upon being informed on the matter, the deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills, Ram Singh, has promised to look into the matter and call for a review.

One sweet meat shop owner, who has a chain of such shops, blamed the escalating raw materials prices for the revised exorbitant rates .

“The rate of everything has increased. We now have to procure gas at Rs 2750 per cylinder , oil at Rs 200. Prices of other goods and vegetables have also increased. Labour charges have gone up to almost double. We have been running our shops at losses and there was no other way,” said the shop owner on the condition of anonymity.

His reasoning however seems to have overrun costs by a huge margin. While an increase of Rs 1-2 could have been sustained, the fact that prices of things have been doubled beggars belief.

Association president, Wilver D Marak, when informed that a review of prices will be undertaken after the matter was brought to his notice.

“There needs to be a review if this is impacting people this badly. Let’s see how this can be worked out for the benefit of all,” said Wilver.