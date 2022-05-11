GHADC serves notice to Council building shop owners over agreement

Tura, May 11: The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) has served a notice to shop owners of the Council owned building in the town of Tura.

The notice has warned all tenants of the complex to use their respective rooms only for the purposes mentioned in the agreement. It further warned that if the rooms were used for purposes other than what is intended, action would be taken.

The notice comes in the wake of many shops in the same 5 storied building being used as godowns by some businessmen despite it being mandated for retail purposes. As per sources, about 50% of the shops of the building complex is being used as godowns, against what has been agreed.

Interestingly most of these shops are leased by one businessman with close ties with the earlier EC’s of the GHADC.

The notice was served on April 28.