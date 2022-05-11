60-year-old-man murders woman after attempting to sexually assault her, SGH police solve case in 24 hours

Baghmara, May 11: In a sensational development, a man aged between 60-70 years allegedly murdered a woman of about 50 after she had resisted his advances to sexually assault her before leaving her body in a stream with a heavy boulder on top.

The police team of Nongalbibra in South Garo Hills, who upon receiving a missing complaint from the husband of the victim, cracked the case and arrested the murderer within a span of 24 hours.

As per sources, the accused and the victim were known to each other and hailed from the same village.

On Saturday, the two visited Nongalbibra after coming from their village for work and buying groceries and apparently had drinks together. They later bought some more drinks and left for their village together. Finding a secluded spot, the duo began to once again consume liquor.

After getting drunk, the accused then took the victim to a lonelier spot where he tried to sexually assault her. She however resisted his advances and the accused, identified as Samson A Sangma, then hit the woman on her head with a stone. She died on the spot from the blow.

Sangma, in an attempt to hide his crime, threw the body of the victim into the nearby river before putting a boulder on top of her to prevent the body from floating in the water. He, however, forgot to remove a vital piece of evidence from the crime scene – one of his slippers.

When the woman did not come home on Saturday, May 7, her husband went to the PS and filed a missing report on Monday, May 9.

SGH police then went on a manhunt in trying to locate the woman but could not find her. They however found two bloodied slippers near the crime spot – one belonging to the victim and another, apparently that of the accused.

A further search of the area led to the body of the victim. Tracing back to whom she was last seen with, police reached the house of the accused, Sangma. He, however, refused to confess to the crime but broke down after seeing the body of the victim. The missing pair of slippers was also found during the search of Sangma’s house, proving that he was the murderer of the woman.

He was then arrested by the SGH police before being produced in Court yesterday.