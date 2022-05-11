PDS rice for SWGH beneficiaries for May, 2022

Tura, May 11: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), South West Garo Hills, has informed all concerned beneficiaries of the district that PDS rice both regular and free of cost rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and NFSA Scheme have been released for the month of May, 2022.

It is also mentioned that Non-NFSA beneficiaries are not entitled for PMGKAY foodgrains. For any complaint in this regard the beneficiaries may contact NFSA Cell Ampati on mobile nos. 9366244657/7896748521. The Fair Price Shop dealers beneficiaries have also been asked to maintain availability of network connectivity in each and every Fair Price Shop Centre so that PDS rice distributed can be uploaded online at their respective villages.

The scale of issue of rice under NFSA for AAY card holders is 35 kg per card per month @ Rs.3 per kg; for PHH card holders 5 kg per head per month @Rs. 3 per kg and for non-NFSA card 7.05 kg per card @ Rs.10 – Rs.13 per kg. Under PMGKAY scheme, the scale of issue is Rs. 5 kg per head per month free of cost for both AAY and PHH card holders.