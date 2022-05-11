Prestone rubbishes UDP’s allegation of party draining state’s resources

Shillong, May 11 : Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister and NPP leader Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday brushed aside allegations levelled by its partner in the MDA coalition – the UDP of the former using the state’s revenue to strengthen its base in other states of the Northeast.

Terming the allegations “totally unconstitutional”, Tynsong said statements like these are common given the fact that it is an election year.

The NPP leader, however, refused to accept that the UDP had made this statement during a public meeting recently and justified that it could be a slip of the tongue and that they don’t mean business.

Commenting on the political scenario in the state ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, he said the political pattern in Meghalaya is difficult to predict as it depends from constituency to constituency.