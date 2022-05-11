Too many cooks to spoil KKR’s broth?

NEW DELHI, May 10: Too many cooks spoil the broth.

This age-old adage fits aptly on Kolkata Knight Riders, who are staring at early elimination from the 2022 season, after competing in the title-clash last year.

While they are still afloat after beating wooden-spooners Mumbai Indians by 52 runs, the post-match comments from captain Shreyas Iyer have certainly opened the pandora’s box, raising questions if there is too much interference from the management, especially its long-standing CEO Venky Mysore.

A testimony to KKR’s problems has been the fact that 20 players have played in 12 games. There has not been a single game where the playing XI has been retained, making the outfit look completely unsettled.

After the match against Mumbai Indians, Iyer was asked as to how players react to so much chopping and changing. The skipper replied: “It is really difficult (to tell players about axing). Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts.” In isolation, it might look like an innocuous statement but Iyer has indeed set the proverbial “cat amongst the pigeons” and even if he makes an official statement that his comments are being “taken out of context”, he has inadvertently blurted out the worst-kept secret in IPL universe.

And that is, none of the members of the think-tank is on same page which has led to an unstable team and shoddy performance.

Iyer’s captaincy stocks had gone up during his Delhi Capitals stint but it has drastically plummeted due to poor team selection that had prompted even former India head coach Ravi Shastri to ask how world’s No. 1 pacer Pat Cummins can be rested for five games.

While Mysore refused to comment when asked if he “interferes” in team selection matters, a source close to KKR management told PTI that Iyer’s comments has been “misconstrued”.

“It is obviously misconstrued. I don’t think Venky has ever got involved in team selections. It’s up to the captain and the coach. At times when CEO’s opinion is sought and when asked, he might share some ideas with provision that ultimately, it’s their call,” the team source defended the CEO. (PTI)