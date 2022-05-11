SSA Women’s League: PFR FA edge Onside Sports 1-0

SHILLONG, May 10: PRF Football Academy edged Onside Sports 1-0 while Lumparing SC and Nongkolew SC drew level at 1-1 during their respective matches in the ongoing inaugural Shillong Sports Association (SSA) Women’s Football League, here on Tuesday. In the first match, PFR FA held tight to their one-goal advantage converted by Mevareen Lyngdoh in the 19th minute for a win. In the second game, Barishisha Kharkongor put Lumparing in the lead with a goal in the 32nd minute. However, that didn’t last long as Barina Marbaniang equalised for Nongkolew just four minutes later. ON Wednesday, Nongthymmai SC will play against Maw-U-Tieng at 1 pm while Laitkor SC square-off against Thynroit SC later at 3:30 pm.