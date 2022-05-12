GSU bats for Adhoc teachers

Tura, May 12: The GSU CEC in Tura has called on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to accede to the demands of the Meghalaya Adhoc School Teachers and enhanced their salaries as directed.

In their appeal submitted through the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner to the Chief Minister, the union said that though the genuine demand is currently being considered by the government, the teachers all the while have been facing hardships in their day to day lives.

“We request you to enhance their salaries and implement the new salary structure meant for Adhoc teachers. Their services are important for our children as well as for the general welfare of students. They deserve to be paid at par with government teachers,” the union said and hoped that the appeal is heeded.

IANS