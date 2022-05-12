Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council polls on June 8

Guwahati, May 12: The Assam State Election Commission will hold elections to 26 constituencies of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on June 8, 2022.

According to the notification released by the state poll body, polling will be held from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm on June 8, while repoll, if any, will be held two days later on June 10.

Candidates have to file their nominations by May 23 (the last day of nominations) while the last date for scrutiny of nominations and withdrawal of candidatures has been scheduled on May 24.

Counting of votes will take place on June 12.

The Model Code of Conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the respective areas covered by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, the notification read.

The maximum ceiling of election expenses of each candidate for the KAAC election is fixed at Rs 4, 50,000 for each constituency.

State election commissioner, Alok Kumar, while announcing the poll schedule at a media conference here on Thursday, informed that the elections would be conducted across 906 polling stations in Karbi Anglong (407 polling stations in Diphu district), West Karbi Anglong district (281 polling stations) and Bokajan sub-division (218 polling stations).

“The district authorities have done the sensitivity analysis. Currently, they have identified 57 very sensitive polling stations in West Karbi Anglong district,” Kumar said.

A total of 7, 03,298 voters are eligible to cast their votes.

“There will be 3, 55,503 male voters, 3, 47,790 female voters apart from five third gender voters. The constituency with the highest voters is Lumbajong, Karbi Anglong (Diphu) (with 69,815 voters) while the smallest constituency is Sarupathar (Bokajan) with 10,128 voters,” Kumar said.

The state election commissioner informed that a maximum of 30 star campaigners would be permitted for recognised national political parties, 25 star campaigners for recognized state political parties and 15 star campaigners for registered unrecognised parties.

Kumar further informed that ballot boxes would be used in lieu of electronic voting machines as the KAAC, after consultations, referred to the use of ballot boxes in the polls.

“But we will ensure that transparency is maintained in the conduct of the polls. About 10,000 to 12000 polling personnel, officials and security personnel will be associated with the conduct of the polls,” he said, adding that COVID-appropriate behaviour would have to be followed during the conduct of the elections.

BTC bypoll

The state election commissioner also announced that the by-poll to 22 Koklabari (ST) Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) constituency of Baksa district will be held across 97 polling stations also on June 8, 2022.

“The model code of conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the respective areas covered under 22 Koklabari (ST) constituency of Baksa district,” he said.

IANS