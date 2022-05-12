IPL ’22 Insights

Kohli hopes for ABD’s return to RCB in new role

NEW DELHI, May 11: Virat Kohli is hopeful that his friend and South African superstar AB de Villiers will be back at the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a new role next year. De Villiers had been a big part of RCB family before he retired from all forms of cricket last year. “I miss him a lot. I talk to him regularly. He was in the US recently with his family watching golf… He is keenly observing RCB and hopefully he will be here next year in some capacity,” Kohli said during a light-hearted chat posted on RCB’s Twitter handle. (PTI)

Jadeja ruled out of IPL

New Delhi, May 11: Senior India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to a rib injury, days after quitting the leadership role. “Ravindra Jadeja won’t be playing CSK’s next two games as he has suffered a rib cage injury. He has already gone home,” Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said. Jadeja apparently didn’t play the match against Delhi Capitals due to an upper body injury, sustained during an earlier match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. (PTI)