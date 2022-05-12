Cricket Corner

Brisbane Heat part ways with Chris Lynn

Brisbane, May 11: Big Bash League (BBL) side Brisbane Heat have shocked its legion of fans and millions of cricket followers in the country by confirming that they would not offer a fresh contract to their iconic batter Chris Lynn, who was with them for more than a decade.

Lynn, who has played 18 T20Is and four ODIs, scored a total of 3,005 BBL runs, with one century to his name. He also played three games for the Heat at the now defunct Champions League T20 tournament in 2013, said a report in cricket.com.au.

Queensland Cricket and Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson said the decision had only been made after all parties had taken a suitable period to reflect on their options following the end of BBL-11 where the Heat finished seventh. (IANS)

Injured Nicholls set to depart for England Tests

Auckland, May 11: The New Zealand Test cricket squad heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday as key batter Henry Nicholls, who had hurt his right calf muscle in training on Monday, has escaped a serious injury and is still in contention to feature in first Test against England at Lord’s from June 2.

Nicholls had hurt his right calf during a running session at a pre-tour camp and scans have since revealed a grade one strain to the troublesome area. The 30-year-old will now depart with the touring party to England over the weekend as was originally planned and has an outside chance of taking on England, according to ICC. (IANS)

Deferred SA-Aus Tests replaced by ODIs, T20Is

Cape Town, May 11: The three-match Test series between South Africa and Australia, which was postponed in March 2021 due to COVID-19, has now been replaced by five ODIs and three T20Is.

South Africa will host Australia for eight white-ball matches, in August 2023, in order to prepare for the 2023 ODI World Cup. (ANI)