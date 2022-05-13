A look at how the Toon have spectacularly avoided disaster this season

Newcastle United had accumulated just ten points by the time Christmas day 2021 came around and only a superior goal difference saved them from the humiliation of being last in the table when gammons were being passed around tables up and down the country. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that at the time on Tyneside, goodwill to all men was in short supply with relegation to the Championship looking a nailed-on certainty.

There was, however, still a way out of the mire as 2022 drew nearer, but it would rely on Newcastle’s new owners not missing a step in the January transfer market. Indeed, any failure in recruitment would result in falling through the trapdoor and into the second tier of English football for the third time in 12 years.

Five months on from that bleak Christmas and Newcastle have managed to pick up an astonishing 33 points with three games still left to play of the season. In short, there is no chance the club will be relegated having spectacularly avoided disaster after making season-defining signings in January that have helped the club move well clear of the drop zone.

It should be stressed that this is an opinion that is universally held and Newcastle aren't featured at all in the latest relegation markets with three games to go. Remarkably, this has all been down to the Geordies' inspired transfer dealings.

Indeed, spearheading the Toon’s post-Christmas charge has been Bruno Guimarães who arrived from Olympique Lyonnais at the end of January. The dynamic midfielder who can play in a defensive role or further up the field in a more advanced position has, as of the 11th of May, scored four goals in 15 appearances whilst also providing one assist.

Essentially, the Brazilian’s outstanding contribution has ensured Newcastle were able to break the back of their survival bid long before the final stages of the season by putting together an eight-game unbeaten run.

Other notable additions in January were Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid who, for all intents and purposes, was the player to inspire the initial charge toward safety with two match-winning free kicks that breathed life back into the football club. Furthermore, other recent signings Dan Burn and Chris Wood have restored Newcastle’s on-field work ethic by running themselves into the ground to get three points for the team.

Naturally, such a startling turnaround under new manager Eddie Howe bodes well for the Toon when you consider that they are now the richest club in the world after being taken over by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia at the end of 2021.

Put another way, with a bit more time and planning, Newcastle have the means to build a squad not only capable of competing in England but also in Europe.