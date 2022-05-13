Athletics meet concludes in Garo Hills

From Our Correspondent

TURA, May 12: The two-day District Level Inter School Athletics Meet held at Ballonggre Field near Tura concluded on Thursday with students from different schools of the town participating.

The meet was organised by the District Sports Office, Tura after a gap of two years as part of the Khelo India 2022, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and 50 Years of Statehood of Meghalaya.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh graced the inaugural function of the Athletics Meet on the first day while

Retired Assistant Director, Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Shillong Jasper P Marak was the chief guest on the concluding day.

Marak congratulated the winners including the young athletes for their active participation. Stating that there is no short cut to success, he said that the winners of competitions must have practiced hard to bring laurels to their respective schools.

Monfort Secondary School, Dilnegre Bolchugre was adjudged the Overall Team Champion while Monfort Centre for Education, Tura finished Runners-Up.