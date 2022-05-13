SSA 1st Div: Nongrim Hills overpower Smit

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 12: Nongrim Hills SC completed a fashionable 3-1 victory over Smit SC in their Shillong Sports Association First Division football match, here on Thursday.

Bankit Nongrim scored as early as the 2nd minute to give Nongrim Hills the lead before teammate Phibankhraw Nongkhlaw made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute as they ended half-time with a two-goal advantage.

Shankupar Kharbyngar reduced the deficit to 2-1 for Smit after scoring in the 61st minute.

However, twelve minutes later, Shankupar Kharbyngar scored the third for Nongrim Hills to finish with a convincing 3-1 result in their favour.

On Friday, Nongthymmai SC will take on Umphyrnai SC at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, at 3:30 pm.