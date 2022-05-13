Fire engulfs three factories in Delhi’s Kirtinagar, no injuries reported

New Delhi, May 13: A fire broke out in three factories at Kirti Nagar area of the national capital in the wee hours of Friday, a Fire Department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident around 1.50 a.m. at three factories located at 7/16 Kirti Nagar Industrial area in west Delhi, following which 12 fire engines were immediately pressed into service.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg confirmed to IANS that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. However, there was a massive loss of property. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The top official informed that the fire first broke out in a cloth bag manufacturing unit and then spread to a furniture factory and then to the third factory of rough materials of fabrication. “Total combined area of all factories A-s approximately 500 sq yards,” Garg said. As per latest reports, the inferno has been doused and even the cooling process is about to complete. (IANS)