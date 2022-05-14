Shoddy construction of ISBT in Shillong exposed

Shillong, May 14: Just six weeks after the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Mawiong in Shillong became functional, the shoddy construction of the Rs 48 crore structure was exposed by none other than nature itself.

Heavy rains that wreaked havoc across the state on May 13 also revealed the sub-standard construction of the building, which was inaugurated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in July 2021.

Videos and pictures of the cracked walls and ceilings of the ISBT went viral on social media on Friday, raising questions about the quality of the work being done.

The project which was executed by the State PWD was handed over to the Transport Department last year following its inauguration, a senior PWD official told The Shillong Times on Saturday.

To a question on cracked walls and leakages, the official shifted the blame to the Transport department stating that prior to the handing over of the building, there were no such complaints of shoddy construction.

He further stated that so far, the department has not received any such complaint from the Transport Department.