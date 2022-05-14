USTM faculty awarded DST-SERB International Fellowship

Guwahati, May 14 : Dr. Golam Mohiuddin, Assistant Professor of the Department of Chemistry, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been awarded International Research Experience Fellowship for the year 2022-2023 by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

The fellowship has been approved to work with Professor Duncan W Bruce, Fellow of Royal Society, Department of Chemistry, University of York, United Kingdom.

Dr Golam Mohiuddin has been selected by the DST-SERB for the prestigious Fellowship award to carry out research work for six months on the project titled “Devising highly stable room-temperature amorphous blue phase material for advanced electro-optical and security applications” at the University of York.