Man City honour Aguero with statue

MANCHESTER, May 14: Manchester City unveiled a statue of Sergio Aguero on the 10th anniversary of the retired striker’s dramatic stoppage-time goal that clinched the club’s first Premier League title.
The Argentine was back at the Etihad Stadium on Friday as City honored its record goal-scorer with a statue that depicts the moment when Aguero ripped his shirt off in celebration after scoring against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season.
“Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving,” Aguero said. “In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the club become one of the most important in the world … It is something very special.”
Manchester City won five league titles with Aguero and is on the verge of another one. (AP)

