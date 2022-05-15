Sawmer return to SPL

By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 14: Sawmer marked their return to next season’s Shillong Premier League after finishing at the top of the Shillong Sports Association First Division football league after blanking Lawsohtun 2-0 in the final match of the season, here on Saturday.

With the result, Nongrim Hills will be forced to compete for another year in the First Division after dropping to third with 13 points. A draw for Sawmer would have put them level with Nongrim on points.

Diego A Khyriem scored in the 8th minute for the lead before and Gamelial Kharlyngdoh (74’) completed the win.