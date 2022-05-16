Efforts on to speed up Aadhar enrollment in SWGH

Tura, May 16: Efforts are on to speed up Aadhar enrollment in Garo Hills with the South West Garo Hills District Administration on Monday calling a meeting with the district heads of all line departments for 300 days Aadhar Enrolment Campaign as initiated by the State Government.

Initiating the discussion which was held at the DRDA Conference Hall in Ampati, Deputy Commissioner, S.K. Marak said that although the district is doing fairly well in Aadhar enrolment, being second in the state with 73.77% enrolment till date, there is still a need to have more enrolment camps across the district. He appealed to all the line departments to converge and mobilize beneficiaries and also inform the district nodal department in advance whenever or wherever they have their departmental programs involving large public gatherings so that Aadhar operators can be sent to set up enrolment camps along side their programmes.

Meanwhile, the Education department has also been tasked with informing the schools for creating awareness among the students that Aadhar is mandatory for availing all services provided by the government as well as scholarship for students. The 300 days enrolment drive will be based on convergence, coherence and coordination of all concerned and the strategy to move from static to dynamic, passive to proactive and instead of having only static enrolment centres, the operators would be taking Aadhar registration right to the people’s doorsteps.

During the meeting, RO, Planning Department, T.R.Sangma highlighted the status of Aadhar enrolment in the state and the approach and strategy being applied during the 300 days Aadhar enrolment campaign for achieving 100 percent enrolment in the state through a power-point presentation.